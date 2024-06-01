Watch: Video notebook recap of Lions OTAs
Thursday afternoon was a Lions OTA session open to the media. I made the trip to Allen Park to take in the action in the voluntary practice, the final scheduled OTA of the week.
Thursday afternoon was a Lions OTA session open to the media. I made the trip to Allen Park to take in the action in the voluntary practice, the final scheduled OTA of the week.
Jones heard the chatter about the Giants’ interest in other QBs, but the team passed on drafting one. That means Jones' job is safe. For now.
Johnson was one of the NFL's top coaching prospects this offseason.
Mike Brown could make up to $10 million annually with the Kings.
Even before his injury, Acuña was one of many Braves struggling at the plate, and the team now faces a roster-wide power outage.
Birmingham-Southern fell behind 7–0 in its Division III College World Series matchup with Salve Regina and couldn't overcome the deficit in a 7–5 defeat.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first quarterback rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Jake Mintz is joined by Chelsea Janes to talk about the Jorge Lopez-New York Mets situation that occurred on Wednesday, the Blue Jays going night mode with their City Connect uniforms, an injury to the Yankees' rotation and give their Good, Bad, Uggla picks for the week.
Boston has been the best team in the league all season.
The Yahoo Fantasy football analysts reveal their first defense rankings for the 2024 NFL season.
Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy praised quarterback Trey Lance, saying he's close to mastering the team's offense. Lance did not play last season.
The Bears have plenty to figure out in this year's training camp.
Brees is second all-time in NFL single-season and career passing yards.
The major conferences and television networks revealed early-season and marquee kickoff times for the 2024 season on Thursday.
In today's edition: Ángel Hernández calls it quits, Minnesota wins PWHL title, college football mulls new revenue stream, a 12-year wait for a gold medal, and more.
Bryce Harper was not happy after a rough start on Wednesday afternoon in San Francisco.
Love's return boosts Arizona's 2025 title hopes but comes with a long-term cost.
The Chiefs' bizarre offseason rolls on.
The World No. 1 is free of all charges stemming from a confrontation outside Valhalla Golf Club on May 17.
Osaka had Swiatek on the ropes, but the three-time French Open champion advanced to the third round with a third-set rally in a thriller.
Battie was shot and his older brother was killed on May 18.