WATCH: Video message from Joey Harrington brings Justin Herbert to tears

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert will play his final game as a Duck at the 106th Rose Bowl, capping off one of the greatest careers in the school's history.

Herbert has thrown for 3,333 yards and 32 touchdowns in his senior campaign, one that didn't even have to happen... but did.

The Eugene native was a consensus first round NFL draft pick. But he came back.

In his final year heading the Ducks offense, Herbert led the Ducks to a Pac-12 Championship and a Rose Bowl berth.

At 10,403 career passing yards, Herbert is No. 2 behind Marcus Mariota. He needs 394 yards in the Rose Bowl to pass the Heisman winner.

And whether he accomplishes that feat or not, college football greats have reached out to congrulate Herbert on his accomplishments.

Sitting down with Yogi Roth of the PAC-12 Network, Herbert watched a video that featured former Oregon DB and now HC of Cal Justin Wilcox, former USC QB Matt Leinart and Mark Sanchez. But, it was the final video message, the one that came from former Oregon QB Joey Harrington, that brought and otherwise stoic Justin Herbert to tears.

I wanted to take a second and pass on a congratulations on what can only be descibed as one of the greatest careers in the history of our university. And I want to congratulate you on not just your success, but the way in which you achieved it. You see, you always did things your way. Not many people will remember the 4-8 season your freshman year and the hard work that it took for you to dig your team out of that. And there will always be people who will second guess your decision to forego the NFL Draft after your junior year and come back for your senior season when you had nothing left to prove. But, what I think it proved to those of us who were paying attention, is it proved what kind of person you were. It showed us that you were more than just a football player. It showed us your character. It showed us that you were willing to sacrifice for your teammates. It showed us that you cared about something that was bigger than yourself. And for those of us who are alums, and Oregonians, and parents, whose children who look up to you - it means a lot. It means a lot to have somebody who is hanging on their kids' walls on a poster. Somebody whose jersey children are wearing and to say, ‘Yeah, not only is he an incredible football player, but he's an incredible role model, as well. And I would love for my children to grow up like him.' So, as you sit here on the verge of the Rose Bowl, with a PAC-12 Championship in hand, and a few hundred yards away from becoming the all-time leader in passing yards at our university, I just want to say thank you. And you should be proud of not just what you've accomplished on the field, but for the legacy that you left off of it. We are all proud of you, Justin. Go Ducks!

Justin Herbert sat in silence looking to the ground, speechless.

"It's kind of sad that my time is coming to an end," Herbert said, choked up. "It means a lot. It's been a great run."

"To be here, it's been such a great experience. To be with these guys and this team, it's meant so much to me. It's something I'll remember every single day of my life. Whether we win or lose, it's been such a great ride."

