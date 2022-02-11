Watch: Video mailbag on the Lions draft options and positional leadership

It’s time for another video mailbag. In conjunction with the Detroit Lions Podcast, I fielded some questions on the Lions and the upcoming 2022 NFL draft.

There were some good questions on the quarterback situation in Detroit and how the Lions might attack the long-term uncertainty at the situation. As expected, Malik Willis is a hot topic.

On a different front, there was a smart question about leadership amongst the players and how important that is in the team’s power structure. I also offered up my Super Bowl prediction and handled a few other questions from the Detroit Lions Podcast and its Slack channel.