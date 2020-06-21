WATCH: This video will get you hyped for Chase Young's rookie season with Redskins

There are hundreds (maybe thousands) of reasons for Redskins fans to be excited about Chase Young.

Young, Washington's top selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, was considered a generational talent by many draft experts. The 21-year-old earned almost every defensive award possible in college football a season ago, and has already earned comparisons to past great edge rushers Julius Peppers and Shawne Merriman.

On Sunday, the pass rusher gave fans one more reason to look forward to the 2020 season. Young posted a one-minute video documenting his offseason workouts in Los Angeles, everything from boxing to lifting to agility drills on the beach.

"I'm going to be confident, not cocky," Young said. "I'm just a player who wants to learn and be the best."

The video speaks for itself: Young is a force to be reckoned with. Good luck stopping him, opposing defenses.

This isn't the first time Young's offseason work has drawn headlines. Just last week, the Ohio State product was captured bench pressing a ridiculous amount of weight.

The 2020 NFL season may still be a few months away, but Young has already given Redskins fans plenty of reason for optimism.

And remember, he's yet to play a snap of professional football.

