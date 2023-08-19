WATCH: Video highlights from Patriots-Packers scrimmages

It was a heated two days of joint practices for the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers ahead of their Week 2 preseason game.

Things got competitive with both teams looking to one-up the other. For the Patriots, it was the first real opportunity to see their starters going head-to-head with a defense that wasn’t their own.

It got a little rocky on Wednesday with the offensive line struggling to win in the trenches, and the defense got burned on multiple big plays by the Packers offense. However, on Thursday, the Patriots steadied the ship and came out with a bit more intensity.

Some of the highlights from the scrimmage could be seen in the recently released “sights and sounds” video from the joint practices in Green Bay.

Joint practices with Packers ✅ Sights and sounds from Green Bay. pic.twitter.com/emkJaRMAcN — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 18, 2023

Things got verbal and physical on the practice field, and a Patriots player was even ejected. That sets the stage for a fun night of preseason action when the two teams meet for a third time on Saturday.

