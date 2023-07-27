Watch: Video footage of Joe Burrow’s injury at Bengals training camp

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow suffered what head coach Zac Taylor described as a calf injury on Thursday at training camp.

And videos of the injury quickly went viral.

In the footage, Burrow broke free of the pocket on a scramble and while alone, started hobbling and worked his way off the field. He sat with trainers, then was carted off the field.

While the severity of the injury remains unknown as of this writing, the video footage is of course impossible to read. Taylor had mentioned guys with soreness, which meshes with Burrow suddenly sporting a sleeve on the now-injured calf, but more medical testing will determine the severity.

For now, Fox 19’s Jeremy Rauch and Caleb Noe of WCPO provided video of the injury and Burrow being carted off the field:

Here's our video of Joe Burrow injuring his right calf and being carted off at camp today. #Bengals @fox19 Zac Taylor is calling it a calf strain. pic.twitter.com/1iGFwgtRL7 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) July 27, 2023

BREAKING: Joe Burrow was just carted to the locker room, after going down on a play during 11-on-11. 🎥 Video of the play, and Joe leaving the field:#Benagls @WCPO pic.twitter.com/FPl1PQ8O4c — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) July 27, 2023

