WATCH: Video of entire Jim Harbaugh, Nick Saban Rose Bowl press conference

LOS ANGELES — In the early morning at the Sheraton Grand in downtown LA, a ballroom was filled to the brim with reporters from all over the country to hear what two of the most prolific and enigmatic figures in college football had to say on the eve of their battle royale.

Michigan football and Alabama are set to meet for the second time in five years, with the last outing at the Vrbo Citrus Bowl being more of a postseason exhibition, but the Rose Bowl being for a chance to win a national championship.

Sunday morning, Jim Harbaugh and Nick Saban spoke about the matchup for nearly a half hour. You can watch the entire press conference below.

