Watch Victor Wembanyama with breakaway dunk unlike any other

Boston Celtics v San Antonio Spurs
For the most part on New Year's Eve, everyone played their role: The Boston Celtics looked every bit a title contender and the Spurs looked like one of the youngest and worst teams in the NBA. Boston cruised to a 134-101 win.

But this transition dunk by Victor Wembanyama had everyone talking because of how absurd it is.

Derrick White tried to come in and defend it but had no chance.

"I'm not an idiot. I was hoping [Wembanyama] would take another dribble... He just picked it up and I never saw it again."

Wembanyama finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 22 points. Jayson Tatum — who scored more points in 2023 than any other player — led six Celtics in double figures with 25 points.