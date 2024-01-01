Watch Victor Wembanyama with breakaway dunk unlike any other

Boston Celtics v San Antonio Spurs

For the most part on New Year's Eve, everyone played their role: The Boston Celtics looked every bit a title contender and the Spurs looked like one of the youngest and worst teams in the NBA. Boston cruised to a 134-101 win.

But this transition dunk by Victor Wembanyama had everyone talking because of how absurd it is.

D-White said maybe next year pic.twitter.com/SYCo380sbL — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 1, 2024

Derrick White tried to come in and defend it but had no chance.

"I'm not an idiot. I was hoping [Wembanyama] would take another dribble... He just picked it up and I never saw it again."

"I'm not an idiot."



D-White talks about passing up the chance to block Wembanyama on that breakaway pic.twitter.com/LnKBP70FnI — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 1, 2024

Wembanyama finished with 21 points and seven rebounds, while Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 22 points. Jayson Tatum — who scored more points in 2023 than any other player — led six Celtics in double figures with 25 points.