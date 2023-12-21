University of Vermont basketball stump nonconference opponents

The University of Vermont basketball teams snagged a pair of non-conference victories as both programs eye America East play in the coming weeks.

The Vermont women hosted Sacred Heart, while the men continued their road trip against Toledo.

For details on how Vermont faired during Wednesday's tilts, see below:

Vermont women's basketball extends home streak

The University of Vermont women's basketball team extended its home win streak to 16 straight with a 70-64 victory vs. Sacred Heart.

Emma Utterback scored a team-high 22 points with nine assists over 37 minutes as the Catamounts (8-5) earned back-to-back 70-plus point wins. Anna Olson added 14 points and eight different Catamounts recorded a basket. Vermont shot 61.2% from the floor to knock off Sacred Heart, who was the unanimous favorites in the Northeast Conference preseason poll.

Ny'Ceara Pryor led the Pioneers with 23 points.

Vermont hosts Princeton in its nonconference finale on Friday, Dec. 29.

Vermont men's basketball halts skid

The University of Vermont men's basketball team slid ... for just two games.

The Catamounts (9-4) trounced Toledo 86-60 with four scorers in double-figures as TJ Long led the group with 19 points on 8 of 13 shooting. Matt Veretto added 16 points, while TJ Hurley and Aaron Deloney supplied 14 and 11, respectively.

Vermont, without Shamir Bogues, who was ruled out with a lower body injury, led 42-24 at the break and shot 54.1% from the floor (10 of 27 from beyond the arc).

Tyler Cochran had 12 for Toledo and Dante Maddox Jr. and Sonny Wilson scored 11 apiece.

Vermont plays its penultimate nonconference game at Miami (OH) on Friday.

