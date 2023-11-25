How to watch: Vermont men's soccer faces West Virginia in 2023 NCAA Tournament

Another November, another NCAA Tournament run for the University of Vermont men's soccer team.

The Catamounts (13-5-2) size up a second straight quarterfinal bid when they travel south to face the fifth-seeded West Virginia Mountaineers in a third-round matchup on Saturday. Game time is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN+.

In its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance, Vermont seeks to repeat its quarterfinal run from a year ago. The Catamounts toppled Rider 3-1 in the opening round at home and then stunned No. 12 Central Florida on Sunday night with a 3-2, double-overtime victory on Carter Johnson's 105th minute header goal.

After a first-round bye, the Mountaineers (15-2-4) defeated Louisville 1-0 at home in the second round. The Vermont-West Virginia winner will play the Loyola Marymount-James Madison winner.

Details for Saturday's matchup:

How to watch Vermont-West Virginia NCAA Tournament game

Teams: Vermont (13-5-2) vs. West Virginia (15-2-4)

Site: Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium (Morgantown, West Virginia)

Time: 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25

Stream: ESPN+

Vermont-West Virginia: By the numbers

The Vermont-West Virginia matchup marks the first meeting between the programs. Other pre-game notes include:

► Dow's place among UVM coaches: Dow's five NCAA Tournament wins are the most in program history. He's also the third Vermont coach to lead the Catamounts to three NCAA tournament appearances (Paul Reinhardt in 1975, 1977, 1978) and Jesse Cormier (2007, 2015, 2016).

► Catamount leaders: Yaniv Bazini leads Vermont with 11 goals and 4 assists. Over his career, UVM is 12-1-2 when Bazini scores. Carter Johnson (6 goals, 4 assists) and Nick Lockermann (1 goal, 7 assists) are second and third, respectively, among UVM scoring leaders.

► Mountaineer leaders: Marcus Caldeira (12 goals) and Yutaro Tsukada (10 goals, 9 assists) headline West Virginia's 19th-ranked offense (2.0 goals per game).

UVM's official watch party spots for NCAA Tournament game

UVM has announced its official watch party locations for Saturday's NCAA Tournament game. They are:

► Duke's Public House: 117 Williston Road, South Burlington.

► Nectar's: 188 Main Street, Burlington.

► Zero Gravity Craft Brewery: 716 Pine Street, Burlington.

Watch @UVMmsoccer in the #NCAASoccer Round of 16 Sat. afternoon at 4 p.m. at our official Watch Party locations!

