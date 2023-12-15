How to watch: Vermont men's basketball at Virginia Tech

First semester exams are in the books for the University of Vermont men's basketball team. But the Catamounts aren't quite done cramming for tests.

To close out its 2023-24 nonconference slate, Vermont begins a four-game road trip on Saturday afternoon at Virginia Tech. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. (see below for TV/streaming/radio information and links).

The Catamounts (8-3) and Hokies (7-3) of the Atlantic Coast Conference are meeting for the first time. Vermont is coming off a lackluster defeat to Colgate 77-71 last Saturday, while Virginia Tech routed Valparaiso 71-50.

The Hokies were picked to finish eighth out of 15 teams in the ACC media preseason poll.

"It stinks when you sit on a loss for this long," UVM coach John Becker said Friday afternoon. "The mood has been fine, but we have a bad taste in our mouth."

After Saturday, the Catamounts will play at Toledo on Dec. 20, at Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 22 and then at Brown on Jan. 2 before they open their title defense in the America East Conference play at home vs. Maine on Jan. 6.

Details for Saturday's game:

Vermont men's basketball-Virginia Tech stat leaders

Vermont individual leaders: TJ Long (13.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg). Shamir Bogues (12.5 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.9 apg, 2.3 spg). Matt Veretto (12.0 ppg). Aaron Deloney (10.1 ppg). TJ Hurley (8.4 ppg).

Virginia Tech individual leaders: Hunter Cattoor (15.0 ppg). Lynn Kidd (15.0 ppg, 7.3 rpg). Sean Pedulla (13.7 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 4.6 apg). Tyler Nickel (7.7 ppg).

Vermont team stats: 74.6 ppg (offense scoring), 63.7 ppg (defense scoring). 48.5% field-goal shooting. 38.9% 3-point shooting.

Virginia team stats: 74.1 ppg (scoring offense). 66.7 (scoring defense). 43.4% field-goal shooting. 33.8% 3-point shooting.

Becker on the matchup: "If you can keep them under 10 3-pointers made, you are going to have a better chance. But if they get 10 or more 3s, it’s going to be hard. We are going to have to play about perfect to win."

How to watch, listen to Vermont men's basketball at Virginia Tech

Date: Saturday, Dec. 16

Time: 4 p.m.

TV/Stream: ACC Network (check your cable provider)

Radio: 97.1 FM/960 AM (link to online radio)

Box score: Live stats

