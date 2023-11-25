How to watch: Vermont men's basketball at Bradley in premier mid-major battle

The University of Vermont men's basketball team continues its nonconference schedule Saturday night with a date at Bradley.

The Catamounts (5-1) travel to Peoria Illinois, to face the 5-0 Braves in a matchup of premier mid-major programs. Bradley is ranked eighth in the latest collegeinsider.com mid-major top-25 poll, while Vermont sits 18th.

How to watch, listen to Vermont at Bradley

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Time: 8 p.m.

Stream: ESPN+

Radio: 97.1 FM/960 AM (link to online audio)

Box score: Live stats

