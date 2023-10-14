Watch: Vanderbilt football scores first touchdown vs. Georgia since 2018 season

It has been a long five years, but Vanderbilt opened up Saturday's football game against Georgia with a touchdown — its first against the Bulldogs since the 2018 college football season.

Quarterback Ken Seals found receiver London Humphreys in stride for a 49-yard touchdown to give the Commodores a 7-0 lead on their first drive of the game. It marked the first touchdown since a 2-yard Josh Crawford run with just two seconds remaining in the 2018 game (a 41-13 Georgia victory).

It also is the first Commodores score vs. the Bulldogs since the team's 30-6 defeat vs. Georgia in 2019. Vanderbilt was held to two field goals in the teams' 2019 meeting, then shut out in both the 2021 and 2022 games.

Humphreys didn't play in Week 6 against Florida due to an injury, but had 100-yard games against UNLV and Wake Forest. He now has four touchdowns so far this year.

Vanderbilt hasn't won a game against Georgia since 2016, when the Commodores took home a 17-16 win in Kirby Smart's first season as the Bulldogs' coach.

