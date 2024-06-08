WATCH: Vance Honeycutt hits walk-off home run to beat West Virginia

Vance Honeycutt is clutch.

The star outfielder delivered in a big way for the North Carolina Tar Heels on Friday night, hitting a walk-off two-run home run in the 8-6 win over West Virginia. UNC was able to take game one of the three-game series in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, and are now one win away from Omaha and the College World Series.

After West Virginia re-took the lead with a four-run sixth inning to make it 6-4, UNC battled back with a solo home run in the seventh. But the real magic happened in the ninth inning.

Luke Stevenson hit a home run off of starter Derek Clark who threw over 140 pitches to tie the game at 6. A few batters later, Honeycutt did this:

DIAMOND HEELS WALK IT OFF IN GAME 1 OF SUPERS!#RoadToOmaha x 🎥 ESPN / @DiamondHeels pic.twitter.com/XZB6iuq54p — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) June 8, 2024

It’s the second walk-off for the Tar Heels in the past eight days and the third comeback win for the program. This one was huge as the Tar Heels now have a 1-0 series lead in the best-of-three and can clinch the Super Regional on Saturday night.

It’s the third home run of the postseason for Honeycutt after he hit two against LSU in a game last weekend.

North Carolina and West Virginia will continue the series on Saturday with first pitch set for 8 p.m. ET. The game is set to be televised on ESPN2.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire