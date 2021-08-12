WATCH: What value does point guard Dennis Schroder bring to the Boston Celtics?

What can we expect newest Boston Celtic Dennis Schroder to bring to the team in the Celtics’ 2021-22 campaign? Signed on a team-friendly mini mid-level exception (MLE) to the tune of $5.9 million, the financial value the German point guard brings to the team is undeniable.

But what about his style of play, with its strengths and weaknesses? On one hand, he adds a much-needed pressure on the rim but puts the team in a situation where it will have some of its worst 3-point shooters in the backcourt. And how might he mesh with the other moves Boston has made this offseason and the players who have been on the roster for some time?

The folks over at the CLNS Media podcast “The A-List” are joined by NBA analyst Alex Kennedy to talk the Celtics’ offseason so far, with Kwani A. Lunis and A. Sherrod Blakely weighing in on everything from what’s new with Boston’s roster to Las Vegas Summer League.

Watch the video embedded above to hear all of their views on a substantial offseason for the Celtics and one that might not be quite done at that.

