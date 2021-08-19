WATCH: UW assistant coach Bobby April mic’d up at practice

Wisconsin football has been providing us with excellent preseason content as the Badgers close in on their home opener against Penn State on September 4.

Wisconsin’s official football Twitter account has shared a number of coaches on the mic, whether it be during practice or giving motivational talks to their position groups.

The latest of those mic’d up moments comes from assistant coach/OLB’s coach Bobby April, who is someone that many recruits point to as a reason why they chose the Badgers.

Courtesy of Wisconsin football Twitter, check out the latest UW mic’d up from recent Badger practices as Wisconsin finishes out their summer: