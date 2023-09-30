What to watch for in Utah Tech at Colorado State football game

Amazing what a few weeks can do.

The Colorado State football team left the field at Canvas Stadium on Sept. 2 with fans fuming following a lopsided loss to Washington State to open the season.

The Rams haven’t played at home since, until they return to Canvas Stadium at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 on Ag Day.

In the ensuing weeks, we’ve learned that Washington State is really, really good. And CSU had a near-win against Colorado that instilled some confidence of improvement, followed by a gritty road win at a solid Middle Tennessee program.

Now CSU heads into Saturday’s game against Utah Tech with fans believing the program may just be turning a corner.

It’s a game CSU should win, so instead of keys to the game we’re going to look at what we are interested in seeing and learning Saturday.

Don’t play with your food

Like I said, CSU should win this game. There’s no betting line due to the potentially lopsided nature, but if there were one, the Rams would likely be more than three touchdown favorites.

But this program has not earned the right to overlook anyone. CSU suffered lopsided home losses to FCS teams in each of the last two seasons and has lost three of its last four against the lower division.

CSU has not finished nonconference play 2-2 since 2017. There’s no room to assume a win.

The Rams need to start hot and bury Utah Tech (1-3) quickly. The Trailblazers are allowing 50 points per game and 36 is the fewest they’ve allowed in a game so far.

Move the ball, score early TDs, force a turnover or two and make sure this is a happy and comfortable day for the orange-clad fans.

Who carries the ball?

Running back Avery Morrow is out and co-No. 1 Kobe Johnson is “day-to-day,” but it would be a bit of a surprise if he plays.

Walk-on Vann Schield will start. How will carries be split? If it’s close, Schield likely gets more, but 4-star recruit and true freshman Damian Henderson will see the field. It’s a chance to get his feet wet in the college game and CSU coach Jay Norvell has said he’ll get the ball.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if Henderson gets 10-15 touches at least.

Defense turns it up

CSU's defense has made big plays, including scoring touchdowns of their own in each of the last two games.

They have been disruptive but the Rams are also allowing too many yards (nearly 470 per game) and big plays. Utah Tech is yet another Air Raid offense.

Can CSU allow fewer open spaces for receivers and have consistent pressure on the QB? This still should be a defense that performs well in Mountain West play and it would be nice if they can have a 60-minute performance to lead into the conference schedule.

Will more than one QB play? If so, who?

OK, let’s say CSU does start fast and build a big lead and is comfortable in the second half. What happens at QB?

A few options:

Ride with starter Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi most or all of the game. While he’s played well, he’s still a young guy with minimal experience and the team may want to get him more reps.

Clay Millen. The former No. 1 before being replaced prior to the Colorado game could come in and see if the Rams can help him in a “get right” game to boost confidence. You never know when he may be needed. He has been running with the No. 2’s ever since the change.

Play the kid. OK, the QB room is all kids, but true freshman Jackson Brousseau had a strong preseason to earn the No. 3 spot. This could be a chance (maybe the only one this season) for him to see the field and get some college reps. He would still maintain his redshirt.

Rotation. It’s also possible for a bit of an all-the-above mix where each QB gets a series or two in the second half if the Rams are rolling. I could see Giles Pooler in the mix, too, after his trick-play TD a week ago.

Going to Millen is probably the most likely, but I think a variety of options could be in play. Again, this debate only comes up if CSU takes care of business early.

Rest and young players get a shot

Again, this relies on the idea of building a lead. Ideally, CSU would be able to get key star players such as Tory Horton and Dallin Holker some nice stats early and let them rest late.

Likewise, it would be ideal if Mohamed Kamara could grow his sacks number in the first half and rest in the second half.

It would be a boost long term if CSU could rotate in some second-string offensive linemen to build depth there.

Increased playing time for young members of the secondary such as Jaylen Gardner and TJ Crandall, plus defensive linemen Kennedy McDowell and maybe a debut for Japanese newcomer Hidetora Hanada.

