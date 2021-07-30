Re-Watch USWNT's Full Shootout vs. Netherlands, with Red Stars Goalie's Diving Saves originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Scroll down for video

The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team‘s quarterfinal knockout match against the Netherlands came down to a nail-biting penalty shootout.

But thanks to stars like Megan Rapinoe and some diving saves from Chicago Red Stars goalie Alyssa Naeher – the team came out victorious.

The team will continue its quest for gold after the U.S. defeated Netherlands 4-2 in penalty kicks during their matchup of the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.

Watch the full penalty shootout below:

Rapinoe scored the winning PK, firing into the upper corner of the net to send the United States to the semifinals against Canada.

Rose Lavelle, Alex Morgan and Christen Press also scored during penalty kicks. U.S. keeper Naeher made two stops – plus another on a penalty kick late in regulation to protect a 2-2 tie – to seal the dramatic victory.

It was what could be viewed by many as an upset win for a U.S. team not accustomed to being titled the underdog. After the USWNT won just one of its three group play games – getting shutout in the opener by Sweden and in a scoreless draw with Australia – the team no longer could be considered the overwhelming favorite it had been while winning four of six gold medals since women’s soccer became an Olympic sport in 1996.

Still, the USWNT is looking to become the first to win Olympic gold directly after winning the World Cup.

Netherlands, the reigning European champions, entered Friday’s quarterfinal scoring goals at a record-breaking pace, tallying 21 in group play to break the previous record of 16 set by the U.S. in 2012. The team has been led offensively by striker Vivianne Miedema, who entered with eight goals, also an Olympic group stage record.