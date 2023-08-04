USWNT vs. Sweden: How to watch Team USA's next game in the Women’s World Cup 2023
U.S. soccer fans, the US Women's National Team (USWNT) is back for the Round of 16 in the 2023 Women's World Cup. After scraping by in the Group Stage with a 0–0 tie against Portugal, the USWNT is still favored to win when they face off against Sweden this Sunday in the knockout stage. The USWNT took home the past two World Cup trophies (2019 and 2015) and remain the second-favorite to win the entire World Cup according to most bookmakers — despite the team's problems in the tournament so far.
Ready to tune in and support the USWNT? This year's World Cup is unfortunately beset with an awkward time difference, with many of the New Zealand– and Australia-based matches airing in the middle of the night for American audiences. Sunday's match is no exception: USA vs. Sweden kicks off bright and early at 5 a.m. ET. So you may want to get the coffee brewing...
Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the USWNT's first Round of 16 game, USA vs. Sweden, plus the full Women’s World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.
How to watch the Women's World Cup: USA vs. Sweden:
Date: Sunday, August 6
Time: 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT
Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
TV Channel: Fox
Streaming: Sling, Fubo
Livestream: VPN
When is the USA vs. Sweden game?
Team USA plays against Sweden in the World Cup on Sunday, August 6 at 5 a.m. ET.
What channel is the USA vs. Sweden World Cup game on?
Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage, and Peacock will stream Spanish coverage. Both Networks are showing each of the tournament's 64 games live.
Sunday's USA vs. Sweden game will air on Fox, which you may easily have access to over the air on your live TV channels (remember those?). Don't have access to live local Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.
How to watch the Women's World Cup: USA vs. Sweden without cable:
Starting at just $22.50 for your first month, Sling TV's Blue plan offers Fox and FS1 in select markets, along with 41 other channels. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so if you’re worried about missing any of the early morning World Cup action, you can always record games. With no tricky contract to get out of, Sling Blue is an easy and affordable way to watch all the World Cup games.
Fubo TV’s Pro tier gives you access to Fox and FS1 (make sure to check your zip code for eligibility) along with tons of other great channels for watching sports like ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network and Ion. At a total of $75 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but will allow you to watch every World Cup game, and still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package. Fubo subscribers also get 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage, so you can record those early morning games to watch later. The platform also offers a 7-day free trial period, so you could catch some of the Women's World Cup totally free.
All 64 World Cup matches are streaming with solely Spanish coverage on Peacock!
Starting at just $5 a month, a Peacock subscription is the easiest way to stream live sports and events airing on NBC. In addition to the World Cup, you’ll get access to thousands of hours of shows and movies, including beloved sitcoms such as Parks and Recreation and The Office, and even recent theatrical releases like Book Club: The Next Chapter, Renfield and soon the Super Mario movie. For $10 monthly you can upgrade to an ad-free subscription which includes live access to your local NBC affiliate (not just during designated sports and events) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline.
Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:
Even in the streaming age, you can always try to tune into your local Fox channel over-the-air free with a digital TV antenna.
How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):
ITV and BBC share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:
ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into the BBC and ITV's free UK coverage of the Women's World Cup this month, as opposed to paying for Fox and FS1. All you'll need to do is sign up for Express VPN, change your server location to the UK, and then make a free BBC iPlayer or ITVX account. Be sure to check the BBC coverage schedule to find out which games you can watch where.
ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN.
2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16 schedule:
Saturday, August 5
Switzerland vs. Spain (1 a.m. on FS1)
Netherlands vs. South Africa (10 p.m. on FOX)
Sunday, August 6
Sweden vs. United States (5 a.m. on FOX)
Monday, August 7
Tuesday, August 8
Women's World Cup Quarterfinals
Thursday, August 10
W49 vs. W51 (9 p.m. on FOX)
Friday, August 11
W50 vs. W52 (3:30 a.m. on FOX)
Saturday, August 12
W53 vs. W55 (3 a.m. on FOX)
W54 vs. W56 (6:30 a.m. on FOX)
Women's World Cup Semifinals
Tuesday, August 15
W57 vs. W58 (4 a.m. on FOX)
Wednesday, August 16
W59 vs. W60 (6 a.m. on FOX)
Women's World Cup third place match
Saturday, August 19
L61 vs. L62 (4 a.m. on FOX)
Women's World Cup Final
Saturday, August 20
W61 vs. W62 (6 a.m. on FOX)
