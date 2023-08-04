We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

USWNT vs. Sweden: How to watch Team USA's next game in the Women’s World Cup 2023

The USWNT is on to the Round of 16, facing Sweden this Sunday at 5 a.m. ET. (Photo by Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

U.S. soccer fans, the US Women's National Team (USWNT) is back for the Round of 16 in the 2023 Women's World Cup. After scraping by in the Group Stage with a 0–0 tie against Portugal, the USWNT is still favored to win when they face off against Sweden this Sunday in the knockout stage. The USWNT took home the past two World Cup trophies (2019 and 2015) and remain the second-favorite to win the entire World Cup according to most bookmakers — despite the team's problems in the tournament so far.

Ready to tune in and support the USWNT? This year's World Cup is unfortunately beset with an awkward time difference, with many of the New Zealand– and Australia-based matches airing in the middle of the night for American audiences. Sunday's match is no exception: USA vs. Sweden kicks off bright and early at 5 a.m. ET. So you may want to get the coffee brewing...

Here’s everything you need to know about where to watch the USWNT's first Round of 16 game, USA vs. Sweden, plus the full Women’s World Cup schedule, where to stream World Cup games and more.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: USA vs. Sweden:

Date: Sunday, August 6

Time: 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT

Location: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo

Livestream: VPN

When is the USA vs. Sweden game?

Team USA plays against Sweden in the World Cup on Sunday, August 6 at 5 a.m. ET.

What channel is the USA vs. Sweden World Cup game on?

Since 2015, Fox has the English-language broadcast rights to the Women’s World Cup in the United States. Telemundo will broadcast the Spanish-language coverage, and Peacock will stream Spanish coverage. Both Networks are showing each of the tournament's 64 games live.

Sunday's USA vs. Sweden game will air on Fox, which you may easily have access to over the air on your live TV channels (remember those?). Don't have access to live local Fox? Check out our recommendations to help you watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023.

How to watch the Women's World Cup: USA vs. Sweden without cable:

Another budget-friendly way to watch the Women’s World Cup in 2023:

Even in the streaming age, you can always try to tune into your local Fox channel over-the-air free with a digital TV antenna.

How to watch the Women’s World Cup for free (sort of):

ITV and BBC share coverage of the Women’s World Cup in 2023, with all 64 matches shown across the BBC network, on ITV and ITV 4. That means if you’re in the UK, you can also tune into World Cup coverage totally free on the BBC iPlayer or ITVX. But what if you're outside of the UK? Say, across the pond? Don’t worry, we’ve got a hack for you:

2023 Women’s World Cup Round of 16 schedule:

Saturday, August 5

Sunday, August 6

Sweden vs. United States (5 a.m. on FOX)

Monday, August 7

England vs. Nigeria (3:30 a.m on FS1)

Australia vs. Denmark (6:30 a.m. on FS1)

Tuesday, August 8

Colombia vs. Jamaica (4 a.m. on FS1)

France vs. Morocco (7 a.m. on FS1)

Women's World Cup Quarterfinals

Thursday, August 10

W49 vs. W51 (9 p.m. on FOX)

Friday, August 11

W50 vs. W52 (3:30 a.m. on FOX)

Saturday, August 12

W53 vs. W55 (3 a.m. on FOX)

W54 vs. W56 (6:30 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Semifinals

Tuesday, August 15

W57 vs. W58 (4 a.m. on FOX)

Wednesday, August 16

W59 vs. W60 (6 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup third place match

Saturday, August 19

L61 vs. L62 (4 a.m. on FOX)

Women's World Cup Final

Saturday, August 20

W61 vs. W62 (6 a.m. on FOX)

Every way you can stream Fox and FS1 live:

