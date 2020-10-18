Tobin Heath and Christen Press are on the board.

Manchester United’s USWNT stars scored their first Women’s Super League goals in Sunday’s doubling up of West Ham United.

Heath belted a first-half shot into the upper reaches of the goal in the first half before Press restored a two-goal cushion for the Red Devils late.

[ MORE: Barca, Real Madrid lose ]

TOBIN HEATH, WHAT A HIT 💥 Tobin Heath's FIRST goal for @ManUtdWomen! Watch live here: https://t.co/5gD9M8JxFB pic.twitter.com/7w6pCLdCIc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 18, 2020





Heath had already produced an assist during her time with the Red Devils, who went top for a moment after the 4-2 win at struggling West Ham United.

Press came off the bench for United and finished the score line,

Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle both started for Man City’s 9 am ET kickoff at Reading.

Alex Morgan still awaits her Tottenham debut, which did not come at 9:30 am ET in a North London Derby at Arsenal (Watch live online on NBCSports.com).

Another from a @USWNT team member? Another indeed! Christen Press gets on the @ManUtdWomen score sheet to make it 4-2! Watch live: https://t.co/5gD9M8JxFB pic.twitter.com/WPnqzgv7hy — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) October 18, 2020





Follow @NicholasMendola

WATCH: USWNT stars Heath, Press scores first Manchester United goals originally appeared on NBCSports.com