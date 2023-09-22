USWNT: How to watch Megan Rapinoe’s last soccer match before retirement

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Megan Rapinoe is ready for one last game with the USWNT. (Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

US Women’s National Team soccer star Megan Rapinoe is closing out her career this Sunday in a friendly match against South Africa. The two-time Women’s World Cup winner, who announced her intent to retire prior to the 2023 World Cup, will bid farewell to soccer with 63 career goals and 73 assists under her belt.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride. It will be special to have this one last opportunity to play for my country in front of our incredible fans and get the chance to thank my teammates and everyone who has had an impact on me as a person and player over the years,” Rapinoe said via US Soccer.

Rapinoe and the USWNT play their final match together on Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET, just a few days after Rapinoe's fellow USWNT veteran, Julie Ertz, said goodbye to the team. Ready to say a final farewell to Megan Rapinoe? Here’s what you need to know about how to watch Megan Rapinoe's last soccer game.

How to watch Megan Rapinoe’s last soccer match

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL

TV channel: TNT, Universo

Streaming: Peacock

Is Megan Rapinoe retiring?

Megan Rapinoe, one of the US soccer greats, announced her decision to retire before heading to the 2023 Women's World Cup. So while the soccer star's final game doesn't come as a surprise to fans, Rapinoe's career closing still feels like a monumental moment.

“People may think that my career coming to an end would bring sadness, but when I think back on the past 30-plus years of playing this game, my overriding emotions are joy and gratitude,” Rapinoe said via US Soccer.

The 38-year-old player closes out her career with 203 caps, 63 career goals and 73 assists for the US women’s side, plus a gold medal from the London 2012 olympics.

When is Megan Rapinoe's last game?

Megan Rapinoe will take the field with the USWNT one last time this Sunday, Sept. 24 in a match against South Africa at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.

What channel is the USWNT vs. South Africa game on?

Sunday night's match will air on TNT and Universo, and stream on Peacock.

How to watch the USWNT vs. South Africa game:

Tickets for Megan Rapinoe's last game:

Want to watch the soccer star's last match in person? There's still tickets for the USWNT vs. South Africa friendly this Sunday.

