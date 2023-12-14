How to watch USG vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

How to watch USG vs Liverpool: TV channel and live stream for Europa League today

Union Saint-Gilloise host Liverpool tonight to round off the Europa League group stage.

The early evening kick-off is a chance for Jurgen Klopp to rest his players before Sunday's clash with Manchester United, the Reds having already sealed first place in Group E.

But it is all still to play for for their hosts, with USG one of the rare sides left in the competition who can qualify for the knockouts, finish third and head into the Europa Conference League, or be dumped out of Europe altogether.

They need a win at Lotto Park coupled with a Toulouse defeat away to LASK, along with a small swing towards the Belgians in goal difference.

That should make for a fascinating watch as Liverpool's reserves and youngsters prepare for a competitive outing, even if it is a dead-rubber in their books.

Where to watch USG vs Liverpool

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5pm GMT for a 5.45pm kick-off.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.