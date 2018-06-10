Watch: USC Wins Women's Track Title With Insane 4x400 Meter Relay Comeback

USC's women's track team pulled off an incredible feat as they won the track title by one point after an amazing relay.

Entering the 4x400 relay at Saturday's NCAA track and field championships, USC needed to win the race in order to capture the championship. Georgia sat in first place with 52 points and Stanford in second with 51. The Trojans could only win the title with a first-place, ten-point relay win.

In the final leg of the relay, things got off to a rough start as USC bobbled the baton handoff. Purdue's Jahneya Mitchell had a strong, first-place lead with Oregon close behind.

Heading into the final turn, USC's Kendall Ellis was in third place but catching ground quickly. Ellis ran down Mitchell in the last meter and won with a photo finish. Her closing leg time was 50.05.

USC's relay team finished with a time of 3:27.06, which was .07 ticks faster than second-place Purdue. The Trojans won the title with 53 points, exactly one point over Georgia.