How to watch USATF New York City Grand Prix 2024

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles and more Americans take their final preparations for the U.S. Olympic Trials to the USA Track and Field New York City Grand Prix this week.

NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock air live meet coverage Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Trials are June 23-30 in Eugene, Oregon. In most events, the top three at trials make the team for the Paris Games.

McLaughlin-Levrone is the Tokyo Olympic gold medalist and world record holder in the 400m hurdles. She is racing the flat 400m in New York City but is not expected to contest that event at trials.

Lyles will race his trademark event in New York City — the 200m — for the first time this season.

Entry lists are here. Five events to watch:

Women's Long Jump -- 1:45 p.m. ET

An Olympic Trials preview with the top four Americans from 2023: world silver medalist Tara Davis-Woodhall, Jasmine Moore, Quanesha Burks and Monae' Nichols. Davis-Woodhall has the world's best indoor and outdoor jumps in 2024.

Women's 100m Hurdles -- 2:12 p.m. ET

Field features the reigning world outdoor champion (Jamaican Danielle Williams), reigning world indoor champion (Bahamian Devynne Charlton) and the world record holder (Nigerian Tobi Amusan). Plus three of the four fastest Americans from 2023 — Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Keni Harrison, Masai Russell and Alaysha Johnson — plus the fastest American this year — Tonea Marshall.

Men's 110m Hurdles — 2:21 p.m. ET

Three standout Americans are here: 2022 World silver medalist Trey Cunningham, 2023 World bronze medalist Daniel Roberts and Cordell Tinch, who in 2023 had the joint-fastest time by an American. Also intriguing: Jamaican Rasheed Broadbell set for his second 110m hurdles race since crashing out of last August's world championships. Broadbell had the world's fastest time of 2023 going into worlds.

Women's 400m -- 3:03 p.m. ET

Last year, McLaughlin-Levrone shed the hurdles for the flat 400m and posted the world's fastest time for the season (48.74). She missed the world championships due to a small PCL tear in her left knee that led to patella issues. This field also includes Tokyo Olympic Trials winner Quanera Hayes, plus Talitha Diggs and Kendall Ellis, who went one-two at the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships.

Men's 200m -- 3:22 p.m. ET

Lyles is undefeated in the 200m since taking bronze at the Tokyo Olympics. This field also includes Joseph Fahnbulleh of Liberia, who was fifth in Tokyo. The focus may end up being on the clock. If Lyles wants to go into the Olympic Trials as the fastest American this year, he must beat Olympic silver medalist Kenny Bednarek's time of 19.67 from May 10.