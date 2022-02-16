How to watch USA vs. Canada Women’s Hockey: Gold medal game time, TV, live stream of the 2022 Beijing Olympics

The women’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics comes to a close this Wednesday, February 16 with the U.S. set to face Canada in the gold medal game. The two teams saw each other in the preliminary round, and it was Canada who emerged victorious with a 4-2 win. Canada has remained undefeated throughout the tournament, while that loss was the only one on the U.S.’s balance sheet in Beijing.

The U.S. is the defending Olympic champion, and the two nations have met in the gold medal game in five of previous the six Olympic (the women’s tournament made its Olympic debut in 1998). Canada has claimed four gold medals (2002, 2006, 2010, 2014), while the U.S. has claimed two (1998, 2018). After emerging victorious in 2018, the U.S. women will look to win a second consecutive gold for the first time in Olympic history. Finland already secured the bronze medal with a 4-0 over Switzerland, four years after winning bronze in PyeongChang. It marked the fourth Olympic medal (and fourth bronze) for the Finnish team (1998, 2010, 2018, 2022).

“You’re going to have two good teams,” U.S. forward Hilary Knight said ahead of the gold medal game. “You saw some unfinished business during the tour [the two teams’ pre-Olympic tour]. It’s wonderful hockey, it’s the most beautiful rivalry in sport. It gets the best and the worst out of both of us at the same time. It’s a wonderful game.”

“I know how important the gold medal is for our program,” Knight said. “I know how important it is to the grassroots level. I know there are young girls, young boys, adults watching. What this team does for our country is incredible.”

What time will the USA vs. Canada game start?

Date: Wednesday, February 16

Time: 11:10 p.m. ET

How to watch USA vs. Canada live on TV & stream online

The gold medal women’s hockey game will be televised nationally on NBC, with a re-air set for Thursday evening 02/17 at 5 p.m. ET.

Peacock has been the streaming home for all of the Beijing Winter Games, offering live stream coverage of every single event–including the big game between the USA and Canada.

Check out the full team rosters for both countries below:

USA Women’s Hockey Team Roster

Goalies:

Alex Cavallini

Nicole Hensley

Maddie Rooney

Defenders:

Cayla Barnes

Megan Bozek

Jincy Dunne

Savannah Harmon

Caroline Harvey

Megan Keller

Lee Stecklein

Forwards:

Hannah Brandt

Dani Cameranesi

Alex Carpenter

Jesse Compher

Kendall Coyne Schofield (captain)

Brianna Decker (injured)

Amanda Kessel

Hilary Knight

Abbey Murphy

Kelly Pannek

Abby Roque

Hayley Scamurra

Grace Zumwinkle

Canada Women’s Hockey Team Roster

Goalies:

Kristin Campbell

Ann-Renee Desbiens

Emerance Maschmeyer

Defenders:

Erin Ambrose

Ashton Bell

Renata Fast

Jocelyne Larocque

Ella Shelton

Claire Thompson

Micah Zandee-Hart

Forwards:

Emily Clark

Melodie Daoust

Sarah Fillier

Brianne Jenner

Rebecca Johnston

Emma Maltais

Sarah Nurse

Marie-Philip Poulin

Jamie Lee Rattray

Jillian Saulnier

Natalie Spooner

Laura Stacey

Blayre Turnbull

