WATCH: USA TODAY Sports Network 2021 NFL mock draft
Watch as Luke Easterling, editor of Draft Wire, hosts reporters from across the USA TODAY network as they make their picks playing general manager in the 2021 NFL mock draft.
Watch as Luke Easterling, editor of Draft Wire, hosts reporters from across the USA TODAY network as they make their picks playing general manager in the 2021 NFL mock draft.
Gross thinks that his former team should take a left tackle at No. 8 and wouldn't mind either Oregon's Penei Sewell or Rashawn Slater from Northwestern.
Live streaming 2021 NFL Draft mock via USA Today.
The first big mystery of the draft comes at No. 3, when the 49ers will choose between Alabama quarterback Mac Jones and quarterback Trey Lance. There’s another mystery that may linger for months if not years thereafter. When and how was the pick between Jones and Lance made? Was Jones the initial target, with Lance [more]
The Patriots reportedly have been making calls about a potentially major move in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Phil Perry's final 2021 NFL Mock Draft has the New England Patriots trading up in the first round -- but not for the player you may expect.
With the 2021 NFL draft just days away, what are NFL teams going to do? Only Mark Schofield knows!
Trey Lance could go as high as third to the 49ers.
In the last superspeedway race before Sunday’s, Brad Keselowski was seen slamming his helmet into the side of his smoldering No. 2 Ford, which skidded to rest about a mile short of the Daytona 500 finish. Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, he gained some measure of consolation from that ache with a triumph that placed him […]
Peter King reveals his one and only mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft as the intrigue builds surrounding the top QBs.
After teaming up with Marc Leishman to win the Zurich Classic, Cameron Smith had to address the promise he made to his girlfriend.
Chris Weidman had successful surgery to repair a broken leg.
"'It’s not like Marty took any damage in the fight," and Colby Covington expects to run it back no later than August.
The San Francisco 49ers are choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones, not Justin Fields, for the No. 3 pick in the NFL draft.
Former middleweight champion Chris Weidman suffered a horrific leg injury in the first exchange in his UFC 261 rematch against Uriah Hall on Saturday. Reminiscent of former middleweight champion Anderson Silva's leg injury against him at UFC 168 in 2013, Weidman's leg snapped when Hall checked a leg kick. Weidman didn't realize that he was so badly injured until he tried to step back and put weight on the leg. He immediately fell to the canvas in agony and disbelief. He was removed from the Octagon on a stretch after his leg had been stabilized. During the UFC 261 Post-fight Press conference, UFC president Dana White gave an update on Weidman's condition. The former champion was transported to a Jacksonville, Fla. hospital and was being prepped for surgery on Sunday. Weidman had the surgery and is now recovering. His wife, Marivi, gave a post-surgery update on her husband via instagram. "Well that was horrible. Freak things happen in life and plans get crushed. It’s been a lonnnggg day but so happy to finally see this man of mine post surgery. Everything went well thank you Lord! Very thankful for the medical staff, UFC family @danawhite @reedharrisufc#allieraimondo, our management team @vaynersports@sarahzemonek and our family and friends here rallying to help with the kids," she posted on Sunday. "My heart breaks for my husband because I know the work and dedication that he puts into his training everyday and the great man that he is, so I only want the best for him. While this absolutely sucks in the moment and for some weeks to come, we are completely overwhelmed by the love and support we have far and wide and are very aware how blessed we are. All of that overpowers the awfulness of this situation. We are blown away by our friends and family offering to hop on flights to come help us without hesitation. We are so grateful and love you all!! It’s been a crazy year so far but us Weidmans are a force and covered in Grace and Mercy everyday! We were reminded this year how precious each day is and I am so thankful to be spending another day on earth next to my love even if it’s in a hospital room far from home. 🙌🏻 #teamweidman," read her post. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marivi Weidman (@mrsweidman) Watch Anthony Smith's live reaction to Chris Weidman's broken leg (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
Madison Bumgarner was swarmed by his teammates after pitching seven no-hit innings as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the host Atlanta Braves 7-0 to sweep a doubleheader Sunday afternoon. Bumgarner faced the minimum and only allowed one baserunner on a second-inning error by shortstop Nick Ahmed. Blessed with a 5-0 lead before taking the hill, Bumgarner was aggressive as he threw 73 strikes on 98 pitches.
The Falcons are reportedly getting calls about Julio Jones. Could the team part with a franchise legend?
While QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go No. 1, how will the rest of the first round shake out? USA TODAY Network experts make their picks.
Will the Ohio State QB be the future for the Patriots?
In this week's edition of the NHL Power Rankings the Vegas Golden Knights take over the top spot while we also look at some playoff races around the league.
Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.