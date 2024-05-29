How to Watch the US Women’s Open: Livestream Golf Tournament Without Cable

Quick Answer: Stream the 2024 US Women’s Open with fubo, DirecTV Stream, Peacock, or Hulu + Live TV.

The LGPA tour is headed to Lancaster Country Club this weekend for the 79th US Women’s Open Championship. Allison Corpuz is this year’s defending champion, but a back-to-back win is unlikely with World No. 1 Nelly Korda in the way, as well as Rose Zhang, Hannah Green, and Lydia Ko all looking very strong.

If you want to tune into the 2024 US Women’s Open this year, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch the US Women’s Open on TV, online without cable, and online for free. Scroll down further for a full schedule including broadcast times.

Where to Watch US Women’s Open on TV

The US Women’s Open is airing live on USA and NBC, so make sure your cable or satellite package carries those channels if you’re watching that way.

How to Watch US Women’s Open Without Cable

Don’t have cable? Not a problem. You can still livestream the whole US Women’s Open online using one of the cable streaming services listed below, or you can watch most of the tournament with a subscription to Peacock.

Stream US Women’s Open on fubo

fubo carries NBC and USA in all of its packages, making it a great way to watch the US Women’s Open online. You get a seven-day free trial to start, and then packages start at $79.99 a month after that.

Stream US Women’s Open on DirecTV Stream

Another one of our favorite cable TV streaming solutions is DirecTV Stream, which carries NBC and USA for US Women’s Open streams. DirecTV Stream packages start at $79.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial that can carry you through this weekend’s tournament.

Stream US Women’s Open on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is a great all-in-one streaming service, delivering more than 95 channels (including USA and NBC), Disney+, Hulu (on-demand), and ESPN+. Subscriptions start with a three-day free trial, and then payment kicks in at $76.99 a month.

Stream US Women’s Open on Peacock

A more affordable option for watching the US Women’s Open is Peacock, although this option doesn’t offer a free trial. Peacock will be livestreaming almost the whole tournament, minus some of the early rounds, and costs just $5.99 a month or, for a limited time, $19.99 a year.

Get Free US Women’s Open Livestreams

Golf fans can watch the US Women’s Open for free by using the free trials offered by fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV. All of them will let you stream the tournament without paying — as long as you remember to cancel before the trial is over.

2024 US Women’s Open Schedule

The 2024 US Women’s Open kicks off on Thursday, May 30, and runs through Sunday, June 2. Here’s the full schedule, including TV channel information (times in ET).

Thursday, May 30

Round 1 – AM Featured Groups

8:13 a.m. – 1:13 p.m. on Peacock

Round 1

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Peacock

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on USA

Round 1 – PM Featured Groups

1:58 p.m. – 6:58 p.m. on Peacock

Friday, May 31

Round 2 – AM Featured Groups

8:13 a.m. – 1:13 p.m. on Peacock

Round 2

12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Peacock

2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m, on USA

Round 2 – PM Featured Groups

1:58 p.m. – 6:58 p.m. on Peacock

U.S. Women’s Open – Golden Hour

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Peacock

Saturday, June 1

Round 3 – AM Featured Groups

8:50 a.m. – 1:50 p.m. on Peacock

Round 3

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Peacock

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

Round 3 – PM Featured Groups

2:35 p.m. – 7:35 p.m. on Peacock

Sunday, June 2

Final Round – AM Featured Groups

8:39 a.m. – 1:39 p.m. on Peacock

Final Round – PM Featured Groups

12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. on Peacock

Final Round

2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. on Peacock

3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. on USA/Peacock

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. on NBC/Peacock

