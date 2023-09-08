We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

US Open 2023: How to watch the Semifinals, where to stream free, full TV schedule and more

Novak Djokovic is back, Carlos Alcaraz is defending his 2022 US Open title, and it's time to tune into some tennis. (Getty Images/Yahoo Sports)

Tennis fans, the last Grand Slam of the season is nearing its final matches. The 2023 US Open concludes this weekend with the Finals at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. In a shock to the women's competition, many of the US Open’s top women’s seeds have fallen before the Quarterfinals even began, including last year's defending champion Iga Swiatek, No. 3 seed Jessica Pegula and No. 5 seed Ons Jabeur. But US star and No. 6 seed Coco Gauff has made it into the Women's Finals against Aryna Sabalenka.

On the men's side, unseeded 20-year-old American Ben Shelton faces Novak Djokovic this afternoon after defeating fellow American and world No. 10 Frances Tiafoe 6-2 3-6 7-6(7) 6-2. 2022 defending champion Carlos Alcaraz continues on his collision course towards Djokovic tonight when he faces Daniil Medevedev in the Semifinals.

Here’s how you can catch all the action on the hardcourt during the 2023 US Open and stream the next tennis Grand Slam in the US, including channels, schedule, livestream info, how you can watch the US Open for free and more.

How to watch the US Open in the US:

Date: August 28-September 10

Location: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, NYC

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, VPN

When is the 2023 US Open?

The 2023 US Open tennis tournament runs from August 28-September 10.

What channel is the US Open on?

ESPN will be the exclusive U.S. home of America’s Grand Slam in 2023. ESPN and its family of networks (ESPN2, ABC, ESPN Deportes) will air over 140 hours of US Open coverage this year. ESPN+ and ESPN3 will also carry some coverage of the tennis tournament.

Before matches begin, a “Live at the US Open” show previewing the day will also air on the Tennis Channel. If you don’t have cable, don’t worry. To find out which streaming services you might want to sign up for to watch the US Open, you can consult the full broadcast schedule of the 2023 US Grand Slam further down.

Here are our recommendations for the best ways to watch the US Open in 2023:

(Photo: ESPN+) Stream US Open coverage ESPN+ On top of airing on ESPN, many of this year's US Open matches will stream live on ESPN+, so if you don't want to pay for a pricey cable or streaming package that includes ESPN, this is a budget-friendly alternative. The downside? You may not get to stream every primetime match. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events like UFC Fight Night and F1 races, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

(Photo: Fubo) Watch ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel Fubo Elite Fubo TV’s Elite tier gives you access to ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and the Tennis Channel, along with 200+ more live channels. At $85 per month, the live TV streaming service is definitely the priciest option on this list, but still leaves you with major savings compared to a traditional cable package, and is also our top pick for watching NFL this season. So if you're a sports fan looking for one simple subscription, Fubo might be it for you. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period, so you can stream the start of the US Open totally free. $85 at Fubo

How to watch US Open tennis for free (sort of):

While ESPN is a pricey cable channel, US Open coverage will air free in Australia (9Now) and New Zealand (TVNZ+). Even if you're based in the US, you can access free US Open livestream coverage with the help of a VPN.

(Photo: ExpressVPN) Stream from anywhere ExpressVPN ExpressVPN ExpressVPN offers “internet without borders,” meaning you can tune into Australian or New Zealand US Open livestreams this month as opposed to paying for ESPN or ESPN+ for US coverage of the tennis tournament. All you'll need to do is sign up for ExpressVPN, change your server location to Australia or New Zealand, and then find the free US Open livestreams for 9Now or TVNZ+. ExpressVPN’s added protection, speed and range of location options makes it an excellent choice for first-time VPN users looking to stretch their streaming abilities, plus, it's Endgadget's top pick for the best streaming VPN. New users can save 49% when they sign up for ExpressVPN’s 12-month subscription. Plus, the service offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you're nervous about trying a VPN. $7 at ExpressVPN

When is Novak Djokovic's next US Open match?

Novak Djokovic's next match will be against Taylor Fritz in the Quarterfinals of the US Open on September 5 following the 12 p.m. match in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

What time are US Open matches?

Day sessions begin at 11 a.m. ET. Night sessions start at 7 p.m. ET, singles finals will start at 4 p.m. ET.

US Open 2023 full broadcast schedule:

Here is what time US Open matches start, what time you can start streaming them and what channels you’ll need to watch every tennis match.

Friday, September 8

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Men's Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

Men's Singles Semifinals #1: 3 p.m. - 6 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Semifinals #2: 7 p.m.-10 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Saturday, September 9

Mixed Doubles Final: 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. (ESPN3)

Junior / Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Sunday, September 10

Wheelchair: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Women's Doubles Final: 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. (ESPN)

Men's Final Preview Show: 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Men's Singles Final: 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. (ESPN / ESPN Deportes / ESPN+)

Live at the US Open: 7 p.m. - 8 p.m. (Tennis Channel)

Every way to stream the US Open in 2023:

