Watch: Urban Meyer shares memory of coaching at Notre Dame

With Fox Sports in town with “Big Noon Kickoff” for the first time this weekend, a few familiar faces that don’t often make it to South Bend have come along.

One of those is former national champion football coach Urban Meyer who is back on the panel. Meyer spent from 1996-2000 as Notre Dame’s wide receivers coach, spending 1996 with Lou Holtz.

Meyer shared a story detailing what it was like to coach alongside Holtz during Lou’s final game at Notre Dame Stadium back in 1996. He also shares an example of why he liked recruiting at Notre Dame as well. Check it out below.

A walk down memory lane ☘️@CoachUrbanMeyer joins @RobStoneONFOX on field as he thinks back on his time as @NDFootball’s receivers coach 👏 pic.twitter.com/XiyUVs74gT — Big Noon Kickoff (@BNKonFOX) October 13, 2023

A couple of things to get straight, however:

Notre Dame beat Rutgers 62-0 in Holtz’s final game at Notre Dame Stadium

Notre Dame has seven Heisman Trophy winners

Still pretty cool stuff regardless of some details being slightly off.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire