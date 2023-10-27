WATCH: Urban Meyer breaks down Locke’s game-winning drive

Urban Meyer broke down the tape of Wisconsin’s Week 8 win over a Big Ten foe. The Badgers (5-2) defeated Illinois 25-21 last Saturday on the road in Champaign, while redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke made his first career start.

Meyer and Gerry DiNardo went through the tape on “The Braedyn Locke Drive” which included a deep pass down the sideline to Skyler Bell and a game-winning touchdown to backup offensive lineman Nolan Rucci.

Wisconsin will now host third-ranked Ohio State (7-0) on Saturday at Camp Randall, kicking off at 6:30. The Badgers have lost nine straight to the Buckeyes and new head coach Luke Fickell, a long time coach for Ohio State, will look to break that streak.

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire