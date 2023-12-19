How to watch Urawa vs Man City: TV channel and live stream for Club World Cup today

Manchester City take on Urawa Red Diamonds this evening in their first ever Club World Cup clash.

It is straight into the semi-finals for the European champions, who last season finally clinched the Champions League trophy they most craved to cap off a remarkable treble-winning season. The winner will face Fluminese, who beat Al Ahly 2-0 in the first semi-final on Monday.

While the likes of Erling Haaland, Kevin Be Bruyne and Jeremy Doku may still be juggling injuries, there should still be plenty of stars on show in Saudi Arabia as City look to beat the AFC Champions League winners and reach the final.

Where to watch Urawa Red Diamonds vs Man City

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 2, with coverage beginning at 5.45pm GMT.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on matchday via Standard Sport’s live blog.