Watch: UNO’s John Adesola describes third record-breaking run at the NCAA Outdoor Championships

John Adesola did not qualify for the NCAA 100-meter hurdle final, but he did set a new school record for the third time this year.

Something you don’t see very often from an athlete in his first full year competing in the NCAA.

In the second heat of Wednesday’s semi-final round, Adesola finished third with a new personal best of 13.56 and was one tenth of a second short of qualifying for the NCAA final field of 9

“It was a great experience, honestly. Like just stepping into the stadium overall, you could feel like it felt like a whole different atmosphere than, you know, what I was used to the whole year. And, you know, I was there for it. You know, it felt like it was a level up, and I was excited to run at that level and compete with the best of the best in the country. I feel like I did show up, you know. Running the semifinals, it was sad not to make the final, but I was able to keep my head up knowing that I ran the best race I’ve ran all year and school record, personal best, can’t complain,” said UNO junior John Adesola.

Richie Mills: “I know you can keep your head up about it, but at the end of the race there, I saw you lean your head forward. I mean, when did you make that decision?”

“In the beginning of the race, just knowing that I went there to put my all in the race, to give it my all. At the finish line going over the last hurdle, I just said, you know what? Regardless of the outcome, I just need to make sure that I go out knowing that I did my best. I put my heart in the race and that’s exactly what I did, leaning for the finish line,” added Adesola.

John Adesola falls short in Eugene, Oregon, but his motivation to make it back to the NCAA Outdoor Championships is at an all-time high.

The strides he made throughout the course of the outdoor season will serve as proof that the next time he steps foot on Hayward Field he will both compete and contend.

“It motivates me a whole lot. I mean, it’s my first full season going over the hurdles, so my mindset now going to finish is to win the whole thing. I’m not going there, you know, feeling like I’ll be happy with just making a final. Right now, mindset going into next year to win the whole thing at nationals,” said Adesola.

Richie Mills: “And your confidence?”

“100 percent. My confidence is probably at an all-time high right now,” responded Adesola.

Interim head coach Ben Hibbert is optimistic about Adesola’s future on the Lakefront.

“It’s hard to put into words what I think John is capable of. You know, we’re just getting started. It’s only been about five months of working together. So, to spend another year getting to know each other, him understanding how I work. Myself understanding how he works. I think there’s a lot of possibilities there and a lot of excitement. I think it’s just about, you know, keeping our head down and continuing to work on the small things and push forward,” said UNO Track and Field coach Ben Hibbert.

The conversations with John Adesola and Ben Hibbert are available

