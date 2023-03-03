WATCH: A unique view of Keeanu Benton’s drills at the NFL Combine

After a fantastic Senior Bowl week for Wisconsin defensive lineman Keeanu Benton, he takes his talents to the 2023 NFL Combine.

Earlier today, Benton ran a 5.08 40-yard dash at the combine. He was also filmed at an extremely cool angle during a solid rep of the “hoop drill,” a drill that tests speed, agility, and the ability to quickly shift directions.

Both Benton and Nick Herbig are participating today as they represent Wisconsin at the combine.

Benton has an official meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs scheduled for later today.

Check out the big man completing his hoop drill from this overhead angle:

