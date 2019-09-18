How to watch unique tripleheader weekend at New Hampshire

NASCAR’s top regional and international drivers converge on “The Magic Mile” this weekend for a unique tripleheader, and race fans around the world can follow all the action on FansChoice.tv

The second annual Full Throttle Fall Weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway will host 475 laps of racing across three championship events.

MORE: Watch on FansChoice

• The NASCAR Pinty’s Series will kick off the event with the Visit New Hampshire 100 at 12:05 p.m. ET. Defending race winner Kevin Lacroix holds a slim two-point lead over two-time champion Andrew Ranger heading into the penultimate event of the Canadian stock car championship. The race will be streamed on TSN GO app for residents in Canada and on FansChoice.TV elsewhere.

• The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East takes a step closer to crowning its 2019 champion with the Apple Barrel 125 at 1:20 p.m. Teenager Sam Mayer has a 30-point cushion with two races remaining. Last year, fans watched Brandon McReynolds — son of FOX analyst Larry McReynolds — take the checkered flag, and witnessed the coronation of 2018 champion and current NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff driver Tyler Ankrum.

• The tripleheader will culminate with the main event, the Musket 250 presented by Whelen Engineering for the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour. The $25,000-to-win, high-stakes marathon will take the green at approximately 3:05 p.m.

RELATED: More Home Tracks coverage

The longest race on the tour schedule, last year’s inaugural Musket 250 was settled in the final turn of the final lap as current Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie Ryan Preece and eventual tour champion Justin Bonsignore got together and crashed racing for the lead, allowing Chase Dowling to skate by and claim his first career tour win.

With three races remaining, including Saturday at New Hampshire, Doug Coby holds a 19-point lead on Bonsignore as he chases his sixth NASCAR Whelen Modified title. Coby and Bonsignore have combined to win nine of 13 races this season.

The full day of racing of racing with the Full Throttle Fall Weekend on FansChoice.tv leads into Saturday night‘s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway at 7:30 p.m. ET (NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Fans in New England can grab their tickets to the weekend (BUY TICKETS) and watch the FansChoice.tv stream from their seats on their tablet or mobile device.