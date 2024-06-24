WATCH: Unhinged Lamine Yamal touch splits open Albania defence for Spain

Spain cruised to a 1-0 win over Albania on Monday night, sealing top spot in Group B and as things stand, one of the two top seeds for the Euro 2024 knockout stages. While La Roja were not perhaps as effective as they would have liked, they did leave fans with no shortage of moments.

Dani Olmo was at his silken best, but perhaps the touch of the match came from 16-year-old Lamine Yamal. The Barcelona teenager was sent on for the final 20 minutes of the match as things became stretched, and had he followed up his touch with a better pass or a shot, he might have entered a candidate for goal of the tournament.

You get the feeling that Lamine Yamal will have a highlight reel of brilliant goals and assists at the end of his career. This can be added to the compilation of great Lamine Yamal goals that never were. pic.twitter.com/0u5hVqiPjJ — Football España (@footballespana_) June 24, 2024

Lamine Yamal's first touch is not from this world.. 16 years oldpic.twitter.com/BBcejjaSCC — Jan  (@FutbolJan10) June 24, 2024

Lamine Yamal touch pic.twitter.com/JwxR3FPSEA — Loguito Fcb (@Loguito6) June 24, 2024

The teenage wonderkid continues to be one of the most exciting watches in the tournament, chuckling in the face of the pressure that other professionals are feeling at the tournament. You wouldn’t bet against him getting the pass right the next time round.