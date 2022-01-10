WATCH: Under Center Podcast reacts to Bears firing Matt Nagy, Ryan Pace

WATCH: Under Center Podcast reacts to Nagy, Pace firings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have made a big organizational change on Monday. The team announced both head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace have been relieved of their duties.

The Bears finished the 2021 NFL season with a 6-11 record, the first losing record of Nagy's era and the latest downward step from the team since a promising 2018 season.

The Under Center Podcast crew are getting together for a special live, emergency broadcast to react to the organization shaking up the franchise. Host Ken Davis is joined by former Bears coach Dave Wannstedt, Football Aftershow host David Kaplan and Bears insider Adam Hoge.

You can watch the special podcast below.

At 6 pm CT, Kaplan, Hoge and Wannstedt will also bring you another special edition of the Football Aftershow and recap what chairman George McCaskey said during his press conference.

