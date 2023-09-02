WATCH: UND Football Week One Preview vs Drake

Sep. 1—Tom Miller of the Grand Forks Herald breaks down UND football's season opening matchup against Drake. Looking to improve both in the regular season and the postseason, the Fighting Hawks have some new look depth in the trenches on the defensive line as well as a developed offensive line.

Previously beating Drake 38-0 in their last matchup, UND will still be looking to eliminate poor decisions and turnovers from the victory.

