How to watch UNCW basketball vs. No. 12 Kentucky: TV schedule, time

The UNCW Seahawks basketball team travels to Lexington to face the nationally-ranked Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

The battle at Rupp Arena is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. as the visiting Seahawks aim to give the Wildcats just their second loss of the 2023-24 season.

No. 12 Kentucky (6-1) carries a four-game winning streak into Saturday's contest, most recently squashing No. 8 Miami 95-73 in Tuesday's SEC/ACC Challenge.

UNCW (5-2) continues its road stretch after going 2-1 in the Fort Myers Tip-Off Tournament during Thanksgiving Week.

With plenty on the line for UNCW, find out what TV channel, radio station, and streaming options are available for Saturday's matchup.

UNCW VS. KENTUCKY How much will UNCW basketball make for matchups with Kentucky, Arkansas?

UNCW EXTENDS SIDDLE UNCW extends men's basketball coach Takayo Siddle's contract through 2027-2028 season

How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. UNCW

Start time: 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec, 2

Location: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

TV: SEC Network

Streaming: ESPN+

Kentucky vs. UNCW will be televised on the SEC Network. On the radio, Mike Vaccaro and Marty Feurer will have the call on 95.9 The Breeze. Streaming options include ESPN+.

What to know about UNCW, Kentucky basketball

Despite Saturday marking the first meeting between the two programs, UNCW and Kentucky have something in common in the way of Seahawks coach Takayo Siddle.

The fourth-year coach at UNCW was a part of the 2007-08 Gardner Webb basketball team that upset Kentucky 84-68 on Nov. 7, 2008, at Rupp Arena. Siddle, who has gone 63-31 since joining UNCW in 2020, signed a contract extension in April to stay in Port City through the 2027-28 season.

UNCW enters Saturday's contest after a 74-66 loss to ECU on Thursday. Despite holding a seven point advantage at the half, the Seahawks were outpaced by a Pirates team that shot 44% from the field and 32% from behind the arc.

Leading scorers Trazarien White (18.8 ppg) and Phillips (13 ppg) have shown just how explosive they can be this winter, lifting the Wilmington-based school past Murray State in a thrilling 83-81 overtime victory on Nov. 20.

Kentucky enters Saturday's home matchup after making a statement against No. 8 Miami in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Tuesday. The Wildcats are led by graduate student Antonio Reeves (18.9 ppg) and freshman Rob Dillingham (15.4 ppg).

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. UNCW