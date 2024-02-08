How to watch UNCW basketball vs. Drexel: TV channel, time what to know

In just about a month, the UNCW basketball team has gone from a three-game losing streak to competing for the top spot in the Coastal Athletic Association.

That's the reality for the Seahawks Thursday night, who host CAA-leader Drexel in a much anticipated conference battle at Trask Coliseum.

UNCW (16-6, 7-3 CAA) gets a second shot at the Drexel (15-8, 8-2) after falling 78-63 on Jan. 4.

Things have turned a sharp corner for the Seahawks since they last met the Dragons, winning seven of their last eight, including Saturday's 77-74 victory over Campbell.

A win Thursday would see UNCW tie Drexel for the conference's top spot. With less than a month of regular season basketball to play, the victory would put the Seahawks, who play five of their final eight at home, in a terrific position to win their second CAA regular season title since 2017.

Here's how to watch Thursday's CAA showdown and what you need to know.

UNCW SWEEPS CHARLESTON UNCW basketball completes regular-season sweep of Charleston, moves to 3rd place in CAA

HISTORIC WINS Where does win vs. Kentucky rank all time among UNCW basketball's top 5?

UNCW basketball vs. Drexel on Feb. 8

Location: Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, NC

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FloHoops, Bounce (WECT2)

UNCW vs. Drexel basketball will be streamed on FloHoops and televised on Bounce in the Wilmington area. On the radio, Mike Vaccaro and Marty Feurer will have the call on 95.9 The Breeze.

Dec 2, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks forward Trazarien White (13) celebrates during the second half against the North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

What to know as UNCW basketball hosts CAA leader Drexel

UNCW is coming off its best stretch since the start of the season, winning seven of its last eight games.

The Sehawks gained an important second victory over College of Charleston in last week's 80-74 come-from-behind win to sweep the Cougars for the first time since 2022.

Leading scorer Trazarien White continues to shine, scoring 25 points in the win over Charleston. White averages 20.3 points per game.

On Saturday, it was senior Donovan Newby (22 points) who led UNCW past Campbell in a tight 77-74 finish.

Drexel enters Thursday's matchup losing two of its last three. Leading scorer Justin Moore (12.9 ppg) tied with Amari Williams for a team-best 12 points in the team's loss to Monmouth on Feb. 1.

Both teams have nearly identical shooting statistics, with UNCW holding the slight edge at the free-throw line (76.2% to 71.8%). Drexel has outrebounded UNCW 936-782 this winter and averages 11.1 turnovers per game to the Seahawks 8.6.

A win for the Dragons would keep the team's one-game lead for first place in the CAA heading into Saturday's road matchup with Charleston. Drexel finishes the season playing four of its last seven at home.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: How to watch UNCW basketball vs. Drexel, TV channel time