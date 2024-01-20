How to watch UNCW basketball vs. College of Charleston: TV channel, time

Returning home after a concrete win over Elon on Thursday, UNCW basketball hosts College of Charleston in a true CAA test Saturday evening.

Despite a rocky start to the new year for the Seahawks (0-3 through Dec. 29-Jan. 6), UNCW (12-5, 3-2 CAA) seems to have regained its poise, winning its last three, including Thursday's 82-70 route of the Phoenix.

The College of Charleston (13-5, 4-1) enters Saturday's showdown ranked second in the CAA, recently losing its 10-game winning streak with a loss to Townson Thursday.

These teams met thrice last winter, with the Cougars collecting the trio of victories, including a 63-58 CAA Championship win over UNCW to secure a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Now on a three-game win streak, has UNCW turned the corner? Charleston will show us just how ready the Seahawks are to climb back into the race for a CAA title.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's game on TV, listen on the radio, start time, and more.

Dec 2, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks head coach Takayo Siddle looks on during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Location: Trask Coliseum, Wilmington, N.C.

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

UNCW vs. College of Charleston will be televised on the CBS Sports Network. On the radio, Mike Vaccaro and Marty Feurer will have the call on 95.9 The Breeze.

What to know about UNCW basketball vs. College of Charleston

Dec 2, 2023; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; North Carolina-Wilmington Seahawks forward Trazarien White (13) handles the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Charleston enters Saturday's matchup winning 10 of its last 11, a streak dating back to Dec. 10 when the Cougars breezed past Rhode Island 85-70. The hot stretch has come thanks to the consistency of junior trio Ben Burnham (12.9 ppg), Ante Brzovic (11.7 ppg) and Reyne Smith (11.1 ppg), who have accounted for nearly 50% of the Cougars total points this winter.

UNCW bounced back from a three-game losing streak to begin the year, winning its last three, two of which came at home.

Junior forward Trazarien White has continued to impress, averaging a team-best 20.9 ppg and 6.5 rebounds per game. The junior posted 31 points against Elon. He's joined by the steady play of graduate student Shykeim Phillips, who ranks second on the team, averaging 13.9 ppg.

UNCW didn't win any of its contests with Charleston last winter, a fact the team is ready to move past. A victory could see the team jump to the conference's number two spot, making its Feb. 1 rematch with the Cougars all the more intense.

