How to watch UNCW basketball vs. Arkansas: TV schedule, time

In its final matchup of 2023, the UNCW Seahawks basketball team travels to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to face the Razorbacks on Saturday.

Entering the matchup on a four-game win streak that started with an upset of Kentucky at Rupp Arena on Dec. 2, UNCW (9-2) brings plenty of momentum into Bud Walton Arena.

Leading scorer Trazarien White (18.5 points per game) spearheads a Seahawks squad that last defeated Marshall 78-69 on Thursday, Dec. 21.

Arkansas (8-4) is looking to wrap up 2023 on a positive note. A win over UNCW will give the Razorbacks their fifth win in six games to end the year.

Leading scorer Tramon Mark (16.1 ppg) showed how versatile he can be in the Razorback's 87-72 loss to North Carolina on Nov. 24, dropping a career-best 34 points while shooting 76% from the field.

Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m. ET. Here's how you can watch UNCW basketball vs. Arkansas on Saturday.

How to watch Arkansas basketball vs. UNCW

Start time: 5 p.m. ET on Saturday, Dec, 30

Location: Bud Walton Arena, Fayetteville, Arkansas

TV: SEC Network. Arkansas vs. UNCW will be televised on the SEC Network.

Radio: Mike Vaccaro will have the call on 95.9 The Breeze or 959thebreeze.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: How to watch Arkansas basketball vs. UNCW