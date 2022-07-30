WATCH: UNC WR Josh Downs highlights vs. Virginia
- Josh DownsAmerican football player
Big-play wide receivers have never been more valuable in the NFL than they are right now, which means teams will continue to put a premium on those dynamic pass-catchers in the draft.
Heading into the 2022 college football season, every scout looking for that type of prospect should already have North Carolina’s Josh Downs on their list.
Watch the video above to see Downs put up big numbers last season against Virginia.
