How to watch UNC-West Virginia baseball in Chapel Hill Super Regional

If you want action-packed college baseball this weekend, make sure your TV is programmed to ESPN2.

UNC and West Virginia will be playing each other in the Chapel Hill Super Regional, which starts on Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. ET.

The Diamond Heels and Mountaineers are fairly new to each other, only playing nine times (North Carolina holds a 7-2 edge), but the last matchup was a 5-1 West Virginia win on March 19, 2014 in Boshamer Stadium.

UNC had a tough time winning its own Regional on Monday night, needing a Colby Wilkerson game-tying hit in the ninth inning, go-ahead single from Alex Madera in the 10th, plus a career outing from star closer Dalton Pence to win 4-3 over the defending College World Series champion LSU Tigers.

West Virginia, on the other hand, breezed through the Tuscon (Ariz.) Regional. The Mountaineers beat Dallas Baptist 4-1 in their opener, then Grand Canyon twice (5-2, 10-6) to capture its first Regional Title in program history. WVU overcame a 3-2 deficit after the first inning in Sunday’s Regional Final, scoring eight runs in the next five innings, then hanging on for a 4-run victory.

The Chapel Hill Super Regional will almost certainly live up to its hype. How can you watch it?

UNC-WVU CHAPEL HILL SUPER REGIONAL TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: UNC (45-14, 22-8 ACC) vs. West Virginia (36-22, 19-11)

WHEN: Friday, June 7 at 6 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET, Sunday, June 9 at 3 p.m. ET (if necessary)

LOCATION: Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ESPN2 (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Mike Monaco, Kyle Peterson

SATELLITE RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

