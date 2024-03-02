How to watch UNC vs. NC State on Saturday

North Carolina enters Saturday’s rematch with NC State as the top team in the Atlantic Coast Conference, holding a one-game lead over rival Duke. With just three games left, the Tar Heels can clinch an out-right title by winning out.

They still have a game remaining against the Blue Devils, but the Tar Heels can’t overlook their other two opponents before that. And it starts Saturday with the Wolfpack.

NC State is fighting for positioning in the ACC Tournament and is looking for some revenge after losing at home to UNC back in January. The Wolfpack are hoping to pull off a big upset and build some momentum as the season winds down.

For UNC, they need to continue to play good basketball and try to win the conference with momentum heading into the NCAA Tournament.

UNC-NC STATE TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: NC State 17-11 (9-9 ACC) AT North Carolina 22-6 (14-3 ACC)

WHEN: Saturday, March 2, at 4 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Dave O’Brien and Corey Alexander.

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play;

Brian Simmons, analyst.

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (193)

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire