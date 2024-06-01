How to watch UNC vs LSU in Chapel Hill Regional
When it was announced that the University of North Carolina would be hosting the Chapel Hill Regional, excitement filled the air until a day later, when LSU popped into their bracket.
Knowing that these two powerhouses would have to go against one another added value to the Region, causing a sold-out weekend at the Bosh. Both teams surprisingly struggled in their games, needing a walk-off homer against teams that should’ve been more of a tune-up.
LSU was in a defensive battle against Wofford, tied up 3-3 when in the bottom of the third, shortstop Steven Milam blasted a walk-off homerun, ending the Terrier’s upset hopes.
On the flip side, UNC had control after regaining the lead against a fiery LIU team that wouldn’t give up. In the 9th inning, they put up four runs to retake the lead, but the legend of Gavin Gallaher grew as he hit a walk-off grand slam to avoid the Sharks trap and win it 11-8.
Now we get the matchup everyone circled when the Regional was released, and here’s how you can watch it.
UNC-LSU TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION
WHAT: North Carolina (43-13, 22-8 ACC) vs. LSU (41-21, 13-17 SEC)
WHEN: Saturday, June 1 at 5 p.m.
LOCATION: Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC
TV: ESPN2 / ESPN+ (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)
ANNOUNCERS: Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez
SATELLITE RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network
WEBSITE: WatchESPN
