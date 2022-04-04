WATCH: UNC releases hype video ahead of title game with former players

As the UNC basketball program gets set to take on Kansas in the national championship game on Monday night, the excitement is at a high for Tar Heels’ fans.

Hubert Davis’ team will be looking to capture the program’s first title since the 2017 season and do so as a No. 8 seed after beating Baylor, UCLA, and Duke along the way. When UNC and Kansas do take the court in a few hours, the atmosphere will be an exciting one and filled with former players from both programs.

But ahead of the game, some former UNC players wanted to wish the Tar Heels good luck with a hype video.

Check out this UNC hype video featuring the Carolina Family:

Players like Tyler Hansbrough, Kenny Smith, Shammond Williams, Marcus Ginyard and more wish the Tar Heels good luck while also teaching them the importance of family.

And no matter win or lose, family is everything.

