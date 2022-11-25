How to watch UNC football vs. NC State

The North Carolina Tar Heels and N.C. State Wolfpack will close out the regular season on Friday afternoon in Chapel Hill as the rivalry adds another chapter.

For North Carolina, they fell in the latest rankings following a stunning upset against Georgia Tech a week ago. And now they are trying to end the regular season on a strong note before playing Clemson in the ACC title game in early December.

The Tar Heels are also looking for some revenge from last year’s game where they blew a late two-score lead and watched the Wolfpack pull off a win in a crazy ending.

Friday should be an exciting one in Chapel Hill.

UNC-N.C. State TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHEN: Friday, Nov. 25 at 3:30 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Kenan Memorial Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina

TV: ABC (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN+)

ANNOUNCERS: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, Tom Luginbill

RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network. Jones Angell, play-by-play;

Brian Simmons, analyst; Lee Pace, sideline

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM

WEBSITE: fuboTV (try it free)

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire