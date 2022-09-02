After defeating Florida A&M in Chapel Hill last week, the UNC football team hits the road to face Appalachian State Saturday afternoon.

The game is scheduled to begin at noon ET at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina.

While UNC had a game last week, this matchup will be the season opener for the Mountaineers.

UNC redshirt freshman quarterback Drake Maye is looking to build off a 294-yard, five touchdown performance in the season opener.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday's game.

How to watch UNC football vs. Appalachian State on TV, live stream

North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye throws a pass during the first half against Florida A&M on Saturday in Chapel Hill. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Start time: Noon ET on Saturday, Sept. 3

Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, North Carolina

TV: ESPNU

ESPNU is channel 208 on DirecTV, channel 141 on Dish Network and channel 573 on Verizon FiOS.

ESPNU commentators are scheduled to be Mark Neely (play-by-play), Charles Arbuckle (analyst) and Dana Boyle (sideline reporter).

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Mack Brown is the UNC football head coach. Shawn Clark is the Appalachian State football head coach.

Gabe Hauari is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @GabeHauari.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: How to watch UNC football vs. App State on TV, live stream