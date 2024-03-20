How to watch UNC’s first NCAA Tournament game against Wagner

Fans had to wait a little longer than expected, but the UNC men’s basketball team is finally back in the NCAA Tournament.

North Carolina went from complete embarrassment last season to – once again – being a National Title contender this year. The Tar Heels are a deeper, experienced team led by the likes of Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, while sporting a trio of talented, contributing transfers in Cormac Ryan, Harrison Ingram and Jae’Lyn Withers.

UNC, which earned the West Region’s top seed, will battle the NEC Champion Wagner Seahawks on Thursday, Dec. 21 at 2:45 p.m. ET. Wagner held off a late charge from MEAC Champion Howard on Tuesday night, earning its first NCAA Tournament victory in program history.

Thursday is a game North Carolina should win easy, but as we’ve seen in the case of UVA and Purdue, no 1-seed is guaranteed a Round of 64 win. The Tar Heels will look to get back to their winning ways – after all, they embarked on separate winning streaks of eight and 10 this season.

How can you watch UNC-Wagner?

UNC-WAGNER TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (27-7, 17-3 ACC) vs. Wagner (17-15, 7-9 NEC)

WHEN: Thursday, March 21 at 2:45 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC

TV: CBS (Watch and stream the game live on NCAA.com)

ANNOUNCERS: Brian Anderson, Jim Jackson, Allie LaForce

SATELLITE RADIO: SiriusXM (201)

WEBSITE: NCAA.com

