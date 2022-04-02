WATCH: UNC basketball releases hype video for Final Four

The day is finally here.

For the first time in the NCAA Tournament, the UNC basketball program will meet their arch-rival Duke with a trip to the national championship game on the line. Both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year and Saturday’s game should be another classic in this rivalry.

With the Tar Heels in New Orleans and prepping for the game, the program released a hype video to get fans ready for the big game. For the Sweet 16 and Elite 8, they called upon former Tar Heel Danny Green to narrate the video. But for this occasion, it’s the Iron Five.

UNC’s starting lineup of R.J. Davis, Caleb Love, Leaky Black, Brady Manek and Armando Bacot narrate a video that will give you chills from start to finish:

The starting five got their nickname of the “Iron Five” due to the short rotation the team has and how many minutes per game the starters actually play. I expect that to stay the same against Duke with a short rotation of maybe 2 guys off the bench.

If that video didn’t give you chills for Saturday night, I don’t know what will.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.